Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-06-05

  1. The Dacios – Monkeys Blood
  2. SMEGMA – Front Row Lloyd
  3. Schkeuditzer Kreuz – Ratchet
  4. Demon Pig – The intemperance and divinity of the swine
  5. Eyes More Skull than Eyes – Abyssal Torment Rendezvous
  6. HAGOL – WDDP
