Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-05-15

  1. LINGUA IGNOTA – I AM THE BEAST
  2. haarp – If They Were Men
  3. Stoner Kebab – Superdoom
  4. Witchhelm – Wytchwood
  5. Frowning – Murdered By Grief
  6. Electric Wizard – Dunwich
