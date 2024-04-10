Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-04-10

April 10, 2024

  1. The Beach Boys – Everybody Wants To LIve / Be My Baby / LIfe Is For The Living / It’s Trying To Say Baseball’s On (Medley)
  2. Walt Harrah and Friends – Life Is Just A Bowl of Cherries
  3. Ambrose and his Orchestra – Yes Yes Yes (My Baby Said Yes)
  4. Caroll Gibbons – The moon Got in My eyes
  5. Van and Schenck – after you get what you want you don’t want it
  6. Patti Smith – I Ain’t Got Nobody
  7. Scrapper Blackwell – Nobody Knows You When You’re Down
  8. Paul McCartney – Suicide
  9. The Quarrymen – In Spite of All The Danger
  10. Bessie Smith – Nobody KNows You When You’re Down and Out
  11. Bessie Smith – Give Me A Pigfoot and A Bottle of Beer
  12. Snakefinger – Magic and Ecstacy
  13. Emma Luker – Blue Poles
  14. Jemima Jemima – Mining A Sea Of Pearls
  15. Anal Compost – I Eat Compost With My Cunt
  16. Melon Boy Killers – Atomic Powerted Robot Blues
  17. Sapporo Symphony Orchestra – Memory of The Sea
