Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-12-06
Written by Playlist Robot on December 6, 2023
- Throbbing Gristle – Convincing people
- SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
- Murringaahddi – Monolith
- Martin Rev – Baby o Baby (mix)
- Eugene chadbourne – Her name is…
- Anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – In so-called Australia Yr Voice Identifies U
- the rockin’ times – Sally’s Got a bone
- Frontiers in photography – Wait for me
- the iinvisibles – evador
- The BandShe – Cobra
- Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
- the Small Mercies – Papa Smurf