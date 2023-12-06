Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. Throbbing Gristle – Convincing people
  2. SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
  3. Murringaahddi – Monolith
  4. Martin Rev – Baby o Baby (mix)
  5. Eugene chadbourne – Her name is…
  6. Anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – In so-called Australia Yr Voice Identifies U
  7. the rockin’ times – Sally’s Got a bone
  8. Frontiers in photography – Wait for me
  9. the iinvisibles – evador
  10. The BandShe – Cobra
  11. Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
  12. the Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
