Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-09-27

- Le Forte Four – Japanese Super Heros
- Royal Trux – Lunch Money
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer, MXMARS – Visioenen (amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer remix)
- Bongomwizardmountain – Ume II
- Eugene Chadbourne – Music From Canadasmania: a. Light My Fire, b. Workingman Blues
- Ramones – Let’s Dance
- Tardis Retardis – Peter Brady’s Volcano
- Volcano Cleaner – I listen when he is right
- GISM – Endless blockades for the pussyfooter
- Leigh Stardust – Little Man
- TISM – Life Kills
- TISM – Pus of the dead
- Fabulous Diamonds – :
- Thee Oh Sees – Ther river rushes
- Onnie Art – Gardening
- Steeleye Span – All around my hat
