Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-09-27

Written by on September 27, 2023

  1. Le Forte Four – Japanese Super Heros
  2. Royal Trux – Lunch Money
  3. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer, MXMARS – Visioenen (amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer remix)
  4. Bongomwizardmountain – Ume II
  5. Eugene Chadbourne – Music From Canadasmania: a. Light My Fire, b. Workingman Blues
  6. Ramones – Let’s Dance
  7. Tardis Retardis – Peter Brady’s Volcano
  8. Volcano Cleaner – I listen when he is right
  9. GISM – Endless blockades for the pussyfooter
  10. Leigh Stardust – Little Man
  11. TISM – Life Kills
  12. TISM – Pus of the dead
  13. Fabulous Diamonds – :
  14. Thee Oh Sees – Ther river rushes
  15. Onnie Art – Gardening
  16. Steeleye Span – All around my hat
