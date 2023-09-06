Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2023

  1. Ween – Spirit Walker
  2. SLAYERORGANA – Just Smile and Wave
  3. New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Ashes Of Time & Promise: Forgotten Time
  4. DEB5000 – Termite Queen
  5. Fraudband – (I’ve Got an) Eastern Block
  6. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  7. Throbbing Gristle – Live at Brighton
  8. The ONOS – Banned at Metro
  9. The Kinks – Session Man
  10. Anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – In so-called Australia Ur voice identifies u
  11. Wireheads – Detective
  12. Muringaahddi – Monolith
  13. King Yellowman – Disco Reggae
  14. Dream Wake Dream – Read Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-09-06

Current track

Title

Artist