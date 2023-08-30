Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-08-30
Written by Playlist Robot on August 30, 2023
- Henry Rollins – Can You Speak This
- Pigasus – LOST IN THE SAUCE
- Eugene Chadbourne – Hippies and Cops
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – unpowerful
- Day For Caroline – No One’s
- Hit The Jackpot – cats & dogs
- Royal Snooze – I’m Not a Nurse
- New Age Doom and Tuvaband – New Orders Album Megamix (New Age Doom Remix)
- trick shot – is it my fault
- Ian Dury – The Body Song
- Bonnie Mercer – Final Movements
- SMallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
- Paul Kidney Experience – Insects will eat them