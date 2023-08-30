Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-08-30

  1. Henry Rollins – Can You Speak This
  2. Pigasus – LOST IN THE SAUCE
  3. Eugene Chadbourne – Hippies and Cops
  4. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – unpowerful
  5. Day For Caroline – No One’s
  6. Hit The Jackpot – cats & dogs
  7. Royal Snooze – I’m Not a Nurse
  8. New Age Doom and Tuvaband – New Orders Album Megamix (New Age Doom Remix)
  9. trick shot – is it my fault
  10. Ian Dury – The Body Song
  11. Bonnie Mercer – Final Movements
  12. SMallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  13. Paul Kidney Experience – Insects will eat them
Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-30

