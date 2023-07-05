Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-07-05

Written by on July 5, 2023

  1. Vlad & Rei – To Nick In Texas
  2. Those Magnificent Screaming Bastards – I’ll Cut Your Head Off Bastard
  3. Brayden McKay Welffer – Old, the Clothed Interlude
  4. glen and the peanut butter men – going away
  5. Illegal Crowns – Osmosis Crown
  6. Dollsquad – Cave gurl
  7. beasts of bourbon – I don’t care about nothing anymore
  8. The Bug – Hunted​(​On the run)
  9. Sarah-Jane Summers – Shadow Half
  10. Nala Sinephro – Space 3
  11. Thrice – Summer Set Fire To The Rain
  12. Neighbor Lady – For The Birds
  13. Octopus Diver – Suddenly Dark
  14. tied + tickled trio – you said tomorrow yesterday
