Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-07-05

- Vlad & Rei – To Nick In Texas
- Those Magnificent Screaming Bastards – I’ll Cut Your Head Off Bastard
- Brayden McKay Welffer – Old, the Clothed Interlude
- glen and the peanut butter men – going away
- Illegal Crowns – Osmosis Crown
- Dollsquad – Cave gurl
- beasts of bourbon – I don’t care about nothing anymore
- The Bug – Hunted(On the run)
- Sarah-Jane Summers – Shadow Half
- Nala Sinephro – Space 3
- Thrice – Summer Set Fire To The Rain
- Neighbor Lady – For The Birds
- Octopus Diver – Suddenly Dark
- tied + tickled trio – you said tomorrow yesterday
Reader's opinions