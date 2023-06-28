Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-06-28

Written by on June 28, 2023

  1. Shining – Fight Dusk with Dawn
  2. Throbbing Gristle – Camera
  3. Bauhaus – The Three Shadows (part 1)
  4. Sette Bello – Helen the Boat (the woman who thought her boat was a woman)
  5. SUpersilent – 3.1
  6. Volcano CLeaner – Don’t Take any notice
  7. Mertcury Rev – Diamonds
  8. Bevis Frond – Into the Cryptic Mist
  9. True Radical Miracle – A Better Tomorrow
  10. Throbbing Gristle – Almost a kiss
  11. Jopn Dale + Kynan Lawlor – Dont Drop the catalogue
  12. Ringo Stalin – SHucks No / I Bame Society
