Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-06-28
Written by Playlist Robot on June 28, 2023
- Shining – Fight Dusk with Dawn
- Throbbing Gristle – Camera
- Bauhaus – The Three Shadows (part 1)
- Sette Bello – Helen the Boat (the woman who thought her boat was a woman)
- SUpersilent – 3.1
- Volcano CLeaner – Don’t Take any notice
- Mertcury Rev – Diamonds
- Bevis Frond – Into the Cryptic Mist
- True Radical Miracle – A Better Tomorrow
- Throbbing Gristle – Almost a kiss
- Jopn Dale + Kynan Lawlor – Dont Drop the catalogue
- Ringo Stalin – SHucks No / I Bame Society