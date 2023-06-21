Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-06-21

- cum – fresh start
- liturgy – generation
- jon crouch – cranker
- Charles Crompton with The Jazzcateers – 24 Blinks a Second
- sprain – Man Proposes, God Disposes
- caterina barbieri – Memory Leak
- Canis Vulpes – Winter’s Cub
- ludoic navarre aka st germain – Pink Panther Theme
- Tooth Lures a Fang – The Inevitable Fall of the Billionaire
- the sty – when i close my eyes
- big blood – 1000 times
- kill me – God is Everything, Everything is shit
- Agnel Lanz Vatcher – Baby On Board
- GGGOLDDD – Killing At Least 13
- none – rest
Reader's opinions