Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-06-21

  1. cum – fresh start
  2. liturgy – generation
  3. jon crouch – cranker
  4. Charles Crompton with The Jazzcateers – 24 Blinks a Second
  5. sprain – Man Proposes, God Disposes
  6. caterina barbieri – Memory Leak
  7. Canis Vulpes – Winter’s Cub
  8. ludoic navarre aka st germain – Pink Panther Theme
  9. Tooth Lures a Fang – The Inevitable Fall of the Billionaire
  10. the sty – when i close my eyes
  11. big blood – 1000 times
  12. kill me – God is Everything, Everything is shit
  13. Agnel Lanz Vatcher – Baby On Board
  14. GGGOLDDD – Killing At Least 13
  15. none – rest
