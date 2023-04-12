Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2023

  1. frenzal rhomb – you are not my friend
  2. wednesday 13 – bad things
  3. nine inch nails – starfuckers inc
  4. Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
  5. The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
  6. gore – coping mechanism
  7. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 3
  8. Pergola Of Doom – A Young Engorged Teenage Ignoramus
  9. yakui the maid – goodnight world
  10. Amoeba Split – No Time For Lullabies
  11. digger and the pussycats – thanks a lot
  12. cannibal corpse – i will kill you
  13. Burgeoning Sphincter – Lactose Intolerant
  14. Fire-Toolz – It Is Happening Again (Thank You, Council Of Saturn​!​)
