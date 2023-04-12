Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-04-12

- frenzal rhomb – you are not my friend
- wednesday 13 – bad things
- nine inch nails – starfuckers inc
- Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
- The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
- gore – coping mechanism
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 3
- Pergola Of Doom – A Young Engorged Teenage Ignoramus
- yakui the maid – goodnight world
- Amoeba Split – No Time For Lullabies
- digger and the pussycats – thanks a lot
- cannibal corpse – i will kill you
- Burgeoning Sphincter – Lactose Intolerant
- Fire-Toolz – It Is Happening Again (Thank You, Council Of Saturn!)
Reader's opinions