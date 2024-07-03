Brunchtime: 2024-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2024

  1. The Rubens – Time of my Life
  2. The Buoys – Checkmate
  3. Sturt Ave(featuring Bromham) – How much it costs
  4. Axe & Ivory – When I was a Shelter
  5. Joni Mitchell – Blue
  6. Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the sky
  7. Prince & The Revolution – All around the world in a day
  8. The Cars – Got a lot on my head
  9. Charlie Parker – Barbados
  10. John Coltrane – Naima
  11. Chet Baker – I wish you Love
  12. Miles Davis – Blue in Green
  13. Divinyls – Siren song
  14. Mum’s Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  15. Andy Scott – Self Control
  16. JHM – The Garden
  17. Devo – Whip it
  18. The Wanderers – What I do
  19. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  20. Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood live Reworks
  21. Renee Geyer – Loving you is wrong
  22. Flying Lizards – Money
  23. Grace Jones – Walking in the rain
  24. Pixies – Get Stimulated
  25. Cold Field – All Alone
  26. Indiago – PBL
  27. The Church – Fade Away
  28. The Cure – Primary
  29. The Beatles – Helter Skelter
  30. Allman Brothers Band – Midnight rider
