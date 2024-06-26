Brunchtime: 2024-06-26

Written by on June 26, 2024

  1. Rush – Limelight
  2. Andy Scott – Self Control
  3. Yes – Heart of the Sunrise
  4. The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
  5. Tashi Marie – Hard-Wired
  6. My Cherie – Darkness and Gold
  7. Featherstone – Arrival
  8. Led Zeppelin – Poor Tom
  9. The Who – My Generation
  10. The Vapors – Turning Japanese
  11. The Doors – Crawling King Snake
  12. Mulatu Astatke – Tezeta (nostalgia)
  13. Aleander Flood – Hupf (Chackram remix)
  14. The Sundials – Free your mind
  15. Horace Silver – Song for my father
  16. Steely dan – Rikki dont lose that number
  17. FrankTurner (featuring Tennage Joans) – Girl from the record shop
  18. Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
  19. Byron Lee &The Dragonaires – Reggae Makossa
  20. Endorphin – Satie 1
  21. Betty Hutton – Hit the road to dreamland
  22. Lucas Day – Deja Vu
  23. Gratts – Submerge me
  24. Swapmeet – Collision
  25. Alison Newman – Things are about to get dark
  26. Midnight Oil – Weddingcake Island
  27. Full Cream – Briefcase
  28. Annie Lennox – No more I love you’s
