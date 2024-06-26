Brunchtime: 2024-06-26

- Rush – Limelight
- Andy Scott – Self Control
- Yes – Heart of the Sunrise
- The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
- Tashi Marie – Hard-Wired
- My Cherie – Darkness and Gold
- Featherstone – Arrival
- Led Zeppelin – Poor Tom
- The Who – My Generation
- The Vapors – Turning Japanese
- The Doors – Crawling King Snake
- Mulatu Astatke – Tezeta (nostalgia)
- Aleander Flood – Hupf (Chackram remix)
- The Sundials – Free your mind
- Horace Silver – Song for my father
- Steely dan – Rikki dont lose that number
- FrankTurner (featuring Tennage Joans) – Girl from the record shop
- Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
- Byron Lee &The Dragonaires – Reggae Makossa
- Endorphin – Satie 1
- Betty Hutton – Hit the road to dreamland
- Lucas Day – Deja Vu
- Gratts – Submerge me
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Alison Newman – Things are about to get dark
- Midnight Oil – Weddingcake Island
- Full Cream – Briefcase
- Annie Lennox – No more I love you’s
