Brunchtime: 2024-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2024

  1. Sofia Kourtesis – El Carmen
  2. Foodman – Sanhashi ft. Cotto Center
  3. Oblique Occasions – operation paperclip
  4. Shirley Ann Lee – There’s A Light
  5. Ghost Crab – Wrong Train
  6. Crumb – Crushxd
  7. Day For Caroline – This Way
  8. Workhorse – Chain
  9. Aaron Pollock – Weekends Gone
  10. SWEET – Love is Like Oxygen
  11. My Cherie – Are You Ready?
  12. Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
  13. Cocteau Twins – BlueBell Knoll
  14. The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
  15. Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet – A Different View
  16. Moderator, Oddly Humes – Set My Soul on Fire
  17. Max Cooper – Forgotten Places
  18. Motez – Submission
  19. Breeders – Safari
  20. Aimee Volkofsky – Blood Smoke And Dust
  21. Shugorei – Improvisation
  22. AL Victor – Form_4_1
  23. DJ Tr!p – Johnny Red (ft. Alia)
  24. Ella Fitzgerald – If You Can’t Sing It
  25. Yu Ching – Fly! Little Black Thing
  26. Kolsch – In Bottles (ft. Aurora)
  27. Old Saw – Revival Hearing
  28. John Butler Trio – zebra
  29. Fish Makers Marketplace – the silver ships
  30. Hoa Tau – Pho Dem
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-05-22

Current track

Title

Artist