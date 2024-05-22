Brunchtime: 2024-05-22

- Sofia Kourtesis – El Carmen
- Foodman – Sanhashi ft. Cotto Center
- Oblique Occasions – operation paperclip
- Shirley Ann Lee – There’s A Light
- Ghost Crab – Wrong Train
- Crumb – Crushxd
- Day For Caroline – This Way
- Workhorse – Chain
- Aaron Pollock – Weekends Gone
- SWEET – Love is Like Oxygen
- My Cherie – Are You Ready?
- Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
- Cocteau Twins – BlueBell Knoll
- The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
- Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet – A Different View
- Moderator, Oddly Humes – Set My Soul on Fire
- Max Cooper – Forgotten Places
- Motez – Submission
- Breeders – Safari
- Aimee Volkofsky – Blood Smoke And Dust
- Shugorei – Improvisation
- AL Victor – Form_4_1
- DJ Tr!p – Johnny Red (ft. Alia)
- Ella Fitzgerald – If You Can’t Sing It
- Yu Ching – Fly! Little Black Thing
- Kolsch – In Bottles (ft. Aurora)
- Old Saw – Revival Hearing
- John Butler Trio – zebra
- Fish Makers Marketplace – the silver ships
- Hoa Tau – Pho Dem
