Brunchtime: 2024-05-15

- Sadiva – DB FLYP
- Eric Bibb – Kulanjan
- Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
- LOMA – How It Starts
- Moderator, Oddly Humes – By The Sea
- Rico – Escambo
- Andy Salvanos – Ice Fishing Alone
- Cosmo Sheldrake – Benthos
- Charm of Finches – Atlantis
- Marcello – Do Well
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Kurl – Minute Creatures
- Cosmo Sheldrake – Does the Swallow Dream of Flying?
- Jonny Drop – I Wanna Go Outside
- Helado Negro – I Just Want To Wake Up With You
- Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
- Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
- Spares – Comfort
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Fishmakers Marketplace – the silver ships
- Tom Waits – Chicago
- Emma Russack – Everything is Big
- Hagop Tchaparian – Treacle
- WVCHWY – Didj Dance
- Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales – Yolngu
- Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee – Kurunba
- Big Words – Leaves Beneath Me
- Southpaw – Come Thru
- Astrud Gilberto – The Girl From Ipanema
- Hey Anna – Sunny Afternoon
