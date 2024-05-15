Brunchtime: 2024-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2024

  1. Sadiva – DB FLYP
  2. Eric Bibb – Kulanjan
  3. Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
  4. LOMA – How It Starts
  5. Moderator, Oddly Humes – By The Sea
  6. Rico – Escambo
  7. Andy Salvanos – Ice Fishing Alone
  8. Cosmo Sheldrake – Benthos
  9. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  10. Marcello – Do Well
  11. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  12. Kurl – Minute Creatures
  13. Cosmo Sheldrake – Does the Swallow Dream of Flying?
  14. Jonny Drop – I Wanna Go Outside
  15. Helado Negro – I Just Want To Wake Up With You
  16. Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
  17. Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
  18. Spares – Comfort
  19. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  20. Fishmakers Marketplace – the silver ships
  21. Tom Waits – Chicago
  22. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  23. Hagop Tchaparian – Treacle
  24. WVCHWY – Didj Dance
  25. Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales – Yolngu
  26. Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee – Kurunba
  27. Big Words – Leaves Beneath Me
  28. Southpaw – Come Thru
  29. Astrud Gilberto – The Girl From Ipanema
  30. Hey Anna – Sunny Afternoon
