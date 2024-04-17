Brunchtime: 2024-04-17

Written by on April 17, 2024

  1. Erica Tucceri – Illiamna
  2. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  3. FYOOGS – Pleasures of Illusion
  4. Xinobi – Infinite City
  5. Alexander Flood – Hupf (CHAKRAM remix)
  6. Nelson Dialect – Mark Viduka
  7. Rohne – Ceres (Fejka Remix)
  8. Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
  9. Low – Days Like These
  10. Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
  11. Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood and Marrow
  12. Kutcha – Blind Joe’s Creek
  13. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  14. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – L’Attaque Des Loups
  15. The Spares – The Poacher
  16. Sarah Blasko – Sounds of Then
  17. Fthmiss – Orka
  18. Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
  19. Alai K – Kinyago
  20. Bad’m D – All Day
  21. Delicasteez – Day Dreaming
  22. Bread & Souls – Never Gonna Leave
  23. Aretha Franklin – Today I Sing The Blues
  24. Khruangbin – Pon Pon
  25. Mitski – I’m Your Man
  26. Young Fathers – Fee Fi
  27. Moodymann – Goodbye Everybody
  28. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  29. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Algae Rhythm: 2024-04-17

Current track

Title

Artist