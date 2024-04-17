Brunchtime: 2024-04-17

- Erica Tucceri – Illiamna
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- FYOOGS – Pleasures of Illusion
- Xinobi – Infinite City
- Alexander Flood – Hupf (CHAKRAM remix)
- Nelson Dialect – Mark Viduka
- Rohne – Ceres (Fejka Remix)
- Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
- Low – Days Like These
- Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood and Marrow
- Kutcha – Blind Joe’s Creek
- Charm of Finches – Atlantis
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – L’Attaque Des Loups
- The Spares – The Poacher
- Sarah Blasko – Sounds of Then
- Fthmiss – Orka
- Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
- Alai K – Kinyago
- Bad’m D – All Day
- Delicasteez – Day Dreaming
- Bread & Souls – Never Gonna Leave
- Aretha Franklin – Today I Sing The Blues
- Khruangbin – Pon Pon
- Mitski – I’m Your Man
- Young Fathers – Fee Fi
- Moodymann – Goodbye Everybody
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
