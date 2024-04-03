Brunchtime: 2024-04-03

- JDZZ – Intro
- Alana Jagt – Stay in Bed
- Reyna Tropical – Puerto Rico
- Bread and Souls – Never Gonna Leave
- Young Fathers – Rice
- Walter Rizzati – L’Unica Chance
- Los Palms – Just a Sin
- Magnatech – Zombie Love Theme
- Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- Royel Otis – Oysters in My Pocket
- Fish Go Deep – I Float in the Clouds
- Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
- Enigma Trio – Road Work
- Electric Fields – One Milkali
- Big Words – Summer Never Felt This Sad
- Nead Next Door – Tell Me About Europe
- Local Man – High Pants
- Keren Ann – Que N’ai Je?
- Piezo – oh man, there was a lot of tiny weird animals
- The Beatles – Come Together
- Crackazat – Dirt
- Xinobi – Infinite City
- Republique Amazone – Dombolo
- Klaude – Your Talk
- Oriana Ikomo – Never Forget
- Logic 1000 – Rush
- Hydroplane – New Monotronic
- Charm of Finches – Middle of Your Mess
- King Stingray – Through the Trees
- My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
- Ryan Martin John – Golden Sun
