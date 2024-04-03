Brunchtime: 2024-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2024

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Alana Jagt – Stay in Bed
  3. Reyna Tropical – Puerto Rico
  4. Bread and Souls – Never Gonna Leave
  5. Young Fathers – Rice
  6. Walter Rizzati – L’Unica Chance
  7. Los Palms – Just a Sin
  8. Magnatech – Zombie Love Theme
  9. Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  10. Royel Otis – Oysters in My Pocket
  11. Fish Go Deep – I Float in the Clouds
  12. Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
  13. Enigma Trio – Road Work
  14. Electric Fields – One Milkali
  15. Big Words – Summer Never Felt This Sad
  16. Nead Next Door – Tell Me About Europe
  17. Local Man – High Pants
  18. Keren Ann – Que N’ai Je?
  19. Piezo – oh man, there was a lot of tiny weird animals
  20. The Beatles – Come Together
  21. Crackazat – Dirt
  22. Xinobi – Infinite City
  23. Republique Amazone – Dombolo
  24. Klaude – Your Talk
  25. Oriana Ikomo – Never Forget
  26. Logic 1000 – Rush
  27. Hydroplane – New Monotronic
  28. Charm of Finches – Middle of Your Mess
  29. King Stingray – Through the Trees
  30. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  31. Ryan Martin John – Golden Sun
