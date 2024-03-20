Brunchtime: 2024-03-20

- JDZZ – Intro
- Spahileaum – Top Green Hill
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood and Marrow
- Kelly Brouhaha – River
- Cat Boys – Gypsy Woman
- Bolis Pupul & Charlotte Adigery – Ceci n’est Pas Un Cliche
- Hollie Cook – Together
- Fathomage – In the Twilight of the Night
- Oblique Occasions – Operation Paperclip
- Cat Clyde – Mystic Light
- Stan Ridgway – Mexican Radio
- Tim Koch – Lull (vim! remix)
- Tummy Boy – 87.5%
- Belle and Sebastian – Dog on Wheels
- Tornadoes – Summertime
- The Chevells – Let There Be Surf
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- OK EG – Oxygen Channel
- La Fine Equipe – Nuage a l’Orange
- Heilung – Anoana
- Al Qasar – Mal Wa Jamal
- Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
- Kneecap – Sick In The Head
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
- Jura Soundsystem – An Interlude in Paradise
- Jen Cloher – Alien Telephone
- Adam Geoffrey Cole – A Long Goodbye
- Placement – It’s Over
- The Trafalgars – Girl
Reader's opinions