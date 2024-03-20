Brunchtime: 2024-03-20

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Spahileaum – Top Green Hill
  3. Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood and Marrow
  4. Kelly Brouhaha – River
  5. Cat Boys – Gypsy Woman
  6. Bolis Pupul & Charlotte Adigery – Ceci n’est Pas Un Cliche
  7. Hollie Cook – Together
  8. Fathomage – In the Twilight of the Night
  9. Oblique Occasions – Operation Paperclip
  10. Cat Clyde – Mystic Light
  11. Stan Ridgway – Mexican Radio
  12. Tim Koch – Lull (vim! remix)
  13. Tummy Boy – 87.5%
  14. Belle and Sebastian – Dog on Wheels
  15. Tornadoes – Summertime
  16. The Chevells – Let There Be Surf
  17. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  18. OK EG – Oxygen Channel
  19. La Fine Equipe – Nuage a l’Orange
  20. Heilung – Anoana
  21. Al Qasar – Mal Wa Jamal
  22. Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
  23. Kneecap – Sick In The Head
  24. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  25. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
  26. Jura Soundsystem – An Interlude in Paradise
  27. Jen Cloher – Alien Telephone
  28. Adam Geoffrey Cole – A Long Goodbye
  29. Placement – It’s Over
  30. The Trafalgars – Girl
