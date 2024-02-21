Brunchtime: 2024-02-21

February 21, 2024

  1. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  2. Altered Images – Happy birthday
  3. Mogwai – Summer
  4. FYOOGS – Truth
  5. Enigma Trio – Speaking is Evil
  6. Deep Sea Data – Pillow Talk
  7. Sharif Galal – Little Rays of Sunshine
  8. Saint Friday – You Said ft. Jessie Shelton
  9. Perunika Trio – Izgreyala
  10. Cirqular – Ever So Lonely
  11. Zapatilla – Living a Lie
  12. Ben Marc – Jaw Bone
  13. Karma County – Postcard
  14. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  15. Kaisa’s Machine – Eat Dessert First
  16. Abdullah X – God’s Slave
  17. Huntly – Please
  18. Shugorei – Improvisation 3
  19. Royel Otis – Fried Rice
  20. Ludwig Goransson – Freeport
  21. SVVLO – Routes
  22. Adam Geoffrey Cole – Stars in the Appletree
  23. Anya Anastasia – Dissenter
  24. Haptics – Always More
  25. El Ray – French Girl
  26. Haiku Hands x True Vibenation – Squat
  27. Marlena Shaw – Liberation Conversation
  28. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Weapon of choice
  29. Mono Kiosko – Infinity Pool
  30. The Yearlings – Waiting on the Wind
