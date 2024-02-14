Brunchtime: 2024-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2024

  1. Frank Sinatra – My Funny Valentine
  2. My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
  3. Damo Suzuki – Moonshake
  4. Sharif Galal – Ban War
  5. The Sultan’s Swing – 46 to Somewhere
  6. Charm of Finches – Clean Cut
  7. Southpaw – Blurred Lines
  8. Boztown – Morning Jazz
  9. Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
  10. Nathan Hui-Yi – Nostos
  11. Helado Negro – Colores del Mar
  12. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  13. Xenura – Negligence
  14. Kiasmos – Blurred
  15. Arooj Aftab – Suroor
  16. Slyde Lo, D Real, Lobe, Delicasteez – Borderline shed Smoke
  17. Ausecuma Beats – Jeunnesse Africaine
  18. Horsegirl – Anti-Glory
  19. Rodriguez – Sugar Man
  20. Jim Guthrie – Lets Go Shopping
  21. Human Highway – The Sound
  22. FYOOGS – Roller Girl
  23. Against All Logic – City Fade
  24. Claire Anne Taylor – Lay You Down in The Cold Hard Ground
  25. Ash Grunwald – Life Without You
  26. Alnitak Kid – Cloudylude
  27. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  28. Mounika – See You Dancing in the Dark
  29. Zapatilla – How Long
  30. Lou Reed – Perfect Day
  31. Dean Forerver – Could This Be Forever?
