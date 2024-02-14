Brunchtime: 2024-02-14

- Frank Sinatra – My Funny Valentine
- My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
- Damo Suzuki – Moonshake
- Sharif Galal – Ban War
- The Sultan’s Swing – 46 to Somewhere
- Charm of Finches – Clean Cut
- Southpaw – Blurred Lines
- Boztown – Morning Jazz
- Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Nostos
- Helado Negro – Colores del Mar
- The Church – Under the Milky Way
- Xenura – Negligence
- Kiasmos – Blurred
- Arooj Aftab – Suroor
- Slyde Lo, D Real, Lobe, Delicasteez – Borderline shed Smoke
- Ausecuma Beats – Jeunnesse Africaine
- Horsegirl – Anti-Glory
- Rodriguez – Sugar Man
- Jim Guthrie – Lets Go Shopping
- Human Highway – The Sound
- FYOOGS – Roller Girl
- Against All Logic – City Fade
- Claire Anne Taylor – Lay You Down in The Cold Hard Ground
- Ash Grunwald – Life Without You
- Alnitak Kid – Cloudylude
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Mounika – See You Dancing in the Dark
- Zapatilla – How Long
- Lou Reed – Perfect Day
- Dean Forerver – Could This Be Forever?
