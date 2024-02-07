Brunchtime: 2024-02-07

February 7, 2024

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  3. The Fyoogs – You Stole The Dark
  4. Sharif Galal – Little Rays of Sunshine
  5. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  6. Kaisa’s Machine – Gravity
  7. Bad’m D – Forever (Bird in the Cage)
  8. Thornato – Ya Hawa (ft. KarenBe)
  9. T. Kid – Much Love
  10. Sarah Vaughan – Folks Who Live on the Hill
  11. Axel Schultheiss – Pas de Deux
  12. Lewis James – Flawless
  13. Matanza – Que He Sacado Con Quererte
  14. Ella Ion – My Own
  15. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  16. Melanie Velarde – Donuts
  17. Joan & the Giants – Good Time
  18. Simon Naulty – The Afternoon
  19. Charles Webster – Secrets Held ft. Emilie Chick
  20. Reunionunion – Love My Way
  21. Eric Bibb – Dear America
  22. The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
  23. Frank Yamma – Tjintu Kutu
  24. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  25. Snarls – Walk in the Woods
  26. The Yearlings – Angel’s Feet
  27. Romperayo – La Caseta del Negrito
  28. Josh Abrahams – En Voyage (1965 Melbourne University Language Dept Mix)
  29. Lemonheads – Its a Shame about Ray
