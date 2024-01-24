Brunchtime: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. leon thomas – three seasons
  2. koop – summer sun
  3. count citrus – rainmaker
  4. motez – make way
  5. DemoDC vs Groov Mekanik – Floating City
  6. Bunney Lunam – Kurraka (Songbird in the Night)
  7. Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
  8. Karya – Kobe (Dez Andres Remix)
  9. Soylent Green – Caution
  10. Soylent Green – After All
  11. Brijean – Nostalgia
  12. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House
  13. Hugo Montenegro – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
  14. Adam Geoffrey Cole – Stars in the Appletree
  15. Thornato – Chapinero
  16. Abdullah X – God’s Slave
  17. Anushka – Tapestry of Life
  18. Balaklava Blues – SWALLOW
  19. Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
  20. Camille – Sous le sable (tambour/voix)
  21. Nathan Hui-Yi – YASU
  22. Mia Lydia – Know
  23. Haptics – Always More
  24. Ming. – Strike
  25. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  26. Marika Hackmann – No Caffeine
  27. Piezo – Zeta-2
  28. Bobby Bland – Stormy Monday
  29. Hugo Kant – Ancient Astronauts – Lost in Marrakesh
  30. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  31. Cruel Sea – Sure Nuff
  32. Horrahedd – Letting Things Get Messy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-01-24

Current track

Title

Artist