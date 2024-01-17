Brunchtime: 2024-01-17

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Patricia Taxxon – Furry
  3. freetousesounds – Bicycle Sound Effects Library Compilation
  4. Lake Wasabi – Passways
  5. Raw Transmissions – Spectacular Diagnostics
  6. Sofia Kourtesis – Si Te Portas Bonito
  7. Ishmael Ensemble – Feather
  8. Ishmael Ensemble – New Era (Dub)
  9. Underworld – Glam Bucket
  10. Moderator – Cat’s Eyes
  11. China Roses – Outer
  12. Ed Kuepper – (It’s) Never Too Late
  13. Marika Hackmann – No Caffeine
  14. Rosa Brunello – Habibi Baby
  15. Los Palms – Cadillac
  16. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  17. Mumblin’ Def Ro – What If My Children Get Bullied?
  18. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  19. Eartheater – Pure Smile Snake Venom
  20. Angelo Cruzman/Jacoby – Acepellica
  21. Aaron Pollock – Weekends Gone
  22. My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
  23. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
  24. Marcello – Tangents
  25. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  26. Fthmiss – Petrichlor
  27. English Summer – It’s Funny How Things Disappear
  28. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  29. Nead Next Door – Tell Me About Europe
  30. Wet Tuna/DUNZA – Wet Tuna – WAND ARISE
