Brunchtime: 2024-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2024

  1. O’o – Touche
  2. Erica Tucceri – Iliamna (extended mix)
  3. Ryan Martin-John – Long Dark Night
  4. Harmonica Lewinski – Burgundy Bandit
  5. El Ray – Four Gringos
  6. Ganimian – Come With Me To The Casbah
  7. Acid Arab – La Hafla ft. Sofiane SaidiS
  8. The Empty Threats – $2
  9. Tricky – Love Cats
  10. Piezo – Prayer For The Moorland
  11. Parannoul – Insomnia
  12. Grant Green – I Don’t Want Nobody
  13. Acanthus – Dour-Reveil
  14. Mint Royale – Blue Song
  15. Bonobo ft. Bajka – Nightlife
  16. Neil Young – The Needle and The Damage Done
  17. Travis Cook – Grace
  18. Haptics – Always More
  19. Origin Unknown – Valley of the Shadows
  20. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Wedding
  21. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes (2020 remix)
  22. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hot Water
  23. Gil Scott-Heron – Pieces of a Man
  24. My Cherie/UOMO – runrunrun
  25. Pine Point – New Socks
  26. Ella Ion – Need Your Love
