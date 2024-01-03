Brunchtime: 2024-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2024

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  3. Blue Ruin – Two Sleepy People
  4. Innerzone Orchestra – Bug in the Bass Bin
  5. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Dombolo
  6. The Cure – A Forest
  7. Parannoul – Insomnia
  8. Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
  9. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  10. Origin Unknown – Valley of the Shadows
  11. Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
  12. Tele Novella – Broomhorse
  13. Serge Gainsbourgh – Couleur Cafe
  14. London Jazz Four – Things We Said Today
  15. Tell Mama – Interlude
  16. SAULT – Free
  17. Len – Steal My Sunshine
  18. Mia Lydia – Know
  19. Tkay Maidza – WASP
  20. Sunflower Aquarium – Planet 4
  21. Young Fathers – Drum
  22. Tzusing – Residual Stress
  23. Fthmiss – Petrichor
  24. Hania Rani – Mountains
  25. Erykah Badu – On & On
  26. Erin Baku – Where the Water Used 2 Run
  27. Rob Edwards – Apmere
  28. Druid Fluids – La Reverie
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-01-03

Current track

Title

Artist