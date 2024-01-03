Brunchtime: 2024-01-03

- JDZZ – Intro
- Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Blue Ruin – Two Sleepy People
- Innerzone Orchestra – Bug in the Bass Bin
- Les Amazones d’Afrique – Dombolo
- The Cure – A Forest
- Parannoul – Insomnia
- Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Origin Unknown – Valley of the Shadows
- Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
- Tele Novella – Broomhorse
- Serge Gainsbourgh – Couleur Cafe
- London Jazz Four – Things We Said Today
- Tell Mama – Interlude
- SAULT – Free
- Len – Steal My Sunshine
- Mia Lydia – Know
- Tkay Maidza – WASP
- Sunflower Aquarium – Planet 4
- Young Fathers – Drum
- Tzusing – Residual Stress
- Fthmiss – Petrichor
- Hania Rani – Mountains
- Erykah Badu – On & On
- Erin Baku – Where the Water Used 2 Run
- Rob Edwards – Apmere
- Druid Fluids – La Reverie
Reader's opinions