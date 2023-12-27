Brunchtime: 2023-12-27

- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
- Aphex Twin – Nannou
- Samora Pinderhughes – Masculinity
- LENI – Chasing Stars
- San Ureshi – Rain
- Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
- ‘Anonymous’ – Borg_Acid
- Boztown – Instant Playa
- Bon Iver – iMi
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Alison Goldfrapp – Subterfuge
- 3Phaz – Dawayer
- Baba Zula – Itaat etME
- Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
- Sarah Vaughan – Body and Soul
- T. Kid – Bad Kitty
- Kognitif – 00.30
- The Saxophones – Desert Flower
- Lastlings – Better Off Without You
- PanicMan – 808s, Breaks & Heartbreak
- Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
- The Timbers – Lucky Day
- Mental as Anything – Beserk Warriors
- Tom Waits – Going Out West
- Alai K – Mganga
- Withered Hand – Half The Man
- Zeequil – Goosebumps
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – I Will Make Room For You
- Green Twins – Turnaround ft. Jeremy Bennett
- SlowMango – Ginger
