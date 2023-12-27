Brunchtime: 2023-12-27

December 27, 2023

  1. A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  3. Aphex Twin – Nannou
  4. Samora Pinderhughes – Masculinity
  5. LENI – Chasing Stars
  6. San Ureshi – Rain
  7. Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
  8. ‘Anonymous’ – Borg_Acid
  9. Boztown – Instant Playa
  10. Bon Iver – iMi
  11. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  12. Alison Goldfrapp – Subterfuge
  13. 3Phaz – Dawayer
  14. Baba Zula – Itaat etME
  15. Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  16. Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
  17. Sarah Vaughan – Body and Soul
  18. T. Kid – Bad Kitty
  19. Kognitif – 00.30
  20. The Saxophones – Desert Flower
  21. Lastlings – Better Off Without You
  22. PanicMan – 808s, Breaks & Heartbreak
  23. Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
  24. The Timbers – Lucky Day
  25. Mental as Anything – Beserk Warriors
  26. Tom Waits – Going Out West
  27. Alai K – Mganga
  28. Withered Hand – Half The Man
  29. Zeequil – Goosebumps
  30. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – I Will Make Room For You
  31. Green Twins – Turnaround ft. Jeremy Bennett
  32. SlowMango – Ginger
