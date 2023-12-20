Brunchtime: 2023-12-20

  1. The Temptations – War
  2. Hania Rani – Don’t Break My Heart
  3. Marcello – Time is Hard To Come By
  4. Czuchwicki – Faster Than Light
  5. Jen Lush – Blackwing
  6. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  7. Naked Christmas – The Dairy Brothers
  8. Hassan Abou Alam – Mawgood
  9. YEBBA – Knock Knock Knock
  10. Travis Cook – rushtech
  11. ming. – strike
  12. Jesca Hoop – City Bird
  13. Tom Waits – Diamonds on my Windscreen
  14. Captain Flatcap – The Lost Song (Cat Empire)
  15. Hedflux – Gnostalgia
  16. Water From Your Eyes – Barley
  17. Numa Gama – Twig People
  18. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  19. Tell Mama – Interlude
  20. Manchester Orchestra – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  21. Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
  22. Ella Jenkins – Wade In The Water
  23. La Dame – On Wheel
  24. The Botanicals – Treading in the Water
  25. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  26. Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan – My Funny Valentine
  27. Blue Lake – Dallas
  28. Mia Lydia – Know
  29. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
