Brunchtime: 2023-12-20

- The Temptations – War
- Hania Rani – Don’t Break My Heart
- Marcello – Time is Hard To Come By
- Czuchwicki – Faster Than Light
- Jen Lush – Blackwing
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Naked Christmas – The Dairy Brothers
- Hassan Abou Alam – Mawgood
- YEBBA – Knock Knock Knock
- Travis Cook – rushtech
- ming. – strike
- Jesca Hoop – City Bird
- Tom Waits – Diamonds on my Windscreen
- Captain Flatcap – The Lost Song (Cat Empire)
- Hedflux – Gnostalgia
- Water From Your Eyes – Barley
- Numa Gama – Twig People
- Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
- Tell Mama – Interlude
- Manchester Orchestra – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
- Ella Jenkins – Wade In The Water
- La Dame – On Wheel
- The Botanicals – Treading in the Water
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan – My Funny Valentine
- Blue Lake – Dallas
- Mia Lydia – Know
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
Reader's opinions