Brunchtime: 2023-12-13

Written by on December 13, 2023

  1. marcello – tangents
  2. Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine
  3. Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
  4. Afriquoi – Ndeko Solo
  5. Travis Cook – rushtech
  6. The SWEET – Love is Like Oxygen
  7. 3Phaz – Phlutes
  8. Martyn – Basilisk
  9. Kaurna Rain – Walking Together
  10. Ela Minus & DJ Python – Pajaros en Verano
  11. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  12. The Fyoogs – Feels Alright
  13. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  14. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  15. Adam Geoffrey Cole – Stars in the Appletree
  16. Portishead – Western Eyes
  17. Northern Form – Azul
  18. Tele Novella – Broomhorse
  19. Eartha Kitt – I Want to Be Evil
  20. Fthmiss – Orka
  21. Harry McLoughlin – Skibidi Scatman
  22. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  23. Witch Prophet – Dreaming ft. Zaki Ibrahim
  24. Actress – Pluto (a2)
  25. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
  26. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  27. Baker Boy – Survive ft. Uncle Jack Charles
  28. Placement – It’s Over
  29. Ed Kuepper – Salty Sea Air
