Brunchtime: 2023-12-13

- marcello – tangents
- Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine
- Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
- Afriquoi – Ndeko Solo
- Travis Cook – rushtech
- The SWEET – Love is Like Oxygen
- 3Phaz – Phlutes
- Martyn – Basilisk
- Kaurna Rain – Walking Together
- Ela Minus & DJ Python – Pajaros en Verano
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- The Fyoogs – Feels Alright
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Adam Geoffrey Cole – Stars in the Appletree
- Portishead – Western Eyes
- Northern Form – Azul
- Tele Novella – Broomhorse
- Eartha Kitt – I Want to Be Evil
- Fthmiss – Orka
- Harry McLoughlin – Skibidi Scatman
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Witch Prophet – Dreaming ft. Zaki Ibrahim
- Actress – Pluto (a2)
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Baker Boy – Survive ft. Uncle Jack Charles
- Placement – It’s Over
- Ed Kuepper – Salty Sea Air
