Brunchtime: 2023-12-06

  1. venice queens – forget your mind
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  3. Dope lemon – Golden God
  4. Deadstar – Deeper Water
  5. Lime Cordiale – Hanging Upsie Down
  6. San Cisco – Hey Did I do you wrong
  7. Satin Sun – Sunshine
  8. DZ Deathrays – Total Meltdown
  9. Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
  10. The Jungle Giants – Shes a Riot
  11. The Painters and the Dockers – Jacks Car
  12. The Shiver – She is Liquid
  13. Bermuda Bay – All My Life
  14. Arctic Monkeys – Knee Socks
  15. Lime Cordiale – Money
  16. TV Girl – Cigarettes out the Window
  17. Marlin Kites – Another Day
  18. Bakar – 1st Time
  19. Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Man
  20. Cold Chisel – Bow River
  21. The Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  22. The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  23. Northeast House Party – Calypso Beach
  24. Flume – Sleepless
  25. Kaytranada – Chances
  26. Peggy Gou – I Go
  27. Skrillex – Baby Again
  28. Kent – Max 500
