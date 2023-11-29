Brunchtime: 2023-11-29

- Roxy Music – Both Ends Burning
- Faces – Debris
- The Beatstalkers – Silver Tree Top School For Boys
- The Urges – You’re Gonna Find Out
- The Systemaddicts – This Worlds on Fire Baby (and i’m covered in gasoline)
- Screaming Lord Sutch – Murder in the Graveyard
- Naz Nomad & The Nightmares – Just Call Me Sky
- The Hammersmith Gorillas – You Really Got Me
- Conor Oberst – You All Loved Him Once
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
- Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros – X-Ray Style
- Brillig – Muddy Waters
- Soursob Bob – Paradise Interchange
- Lucifer’s Lounge – Loveboat
- Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Maisie B – Three Sugars
- The Sundials – Baby
- Shonen Knife – (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
- Thee Girlfriends – Rock & Roll
- Party Pest – I Live in the Shadows
- Anna Schnieder – Crush
- Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
- The Housemartins – Flag Day
- The Bureau – Only for Sheep
- The Specials – International Jetset
- The Munch – Stills
- Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
