Brunchtime: 2023-11-29

  1. Roxy Music – Both Ends Burning
  2. Faces – Debris
  3. The Beatstalkers – Silver Tree Top School For Boys
  4. The Urges – You’re Gonna Find Out
  5. The Systemaddicts – This Worlds on Fire Baby (and i’m covered in gasoline)
  6. Screaming Lord Sutch – Murder in the Graveyard
  7. Naz Nomad & The Nightmares – Just Call Me Sky
  8. The Hammersmith Gorillas – You Really Got Me
  9. Conor Oberst – You All Loved Him Once
  10. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind
  11. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  12. Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
  13. Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros – X-Ray Style
  14. Brillig – Muddy Waters
  15. Soursob Bob – Paradise Interchange
  16. Lucifer’s Lounge – Loveboat
  17. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  18. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  19. Maisie B – Three Sugars
  20. The Sundials – Baby
  21. Shonen Knife – (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
  22. Thee Girlfriends – Rock & Roll
  23. Party Pest – I Live in the Shadows
  24. Anna Schnieder – Crush
  25. Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
  26. The Housemartins – Flag Day
  27. The Bureau – Only for Sheep
  28. The Specials – International Jetset
  29. The Munch – Stills
  30. Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
