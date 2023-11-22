Brunchtime: 2023-11-22

- The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
- Ocean Alley – Partner in Crime
- The Voidz – Leave it in My Dreams
- DZ Deathrays – Total Meltdown
- Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
- Royal Otis – Oysters in my Pocket
- Flight Facilities – Foreign Language
- Peggy Gou – I go
- Elje – Bout to lose it
- Dope Lemon – Kimosabe
- Sticky Fingers – If You Go
- TV Girl – Taking whats not yours
- Dazey and the Scouts – Wet
- Wet Leg – Wet Dream
- Dope Lemon – Home Soon
- Hers – Marcel
- Foster the People – SHC
- The Jungle Giants – Shes a Riot
- The Strokes – What ever happened
- The Backseat Lovers – Maple Syrup
- Ball Park Music – Its Nice to be Alive
- Satin Sun – Valencia
- The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
- Bakar – Small town girl
- Hockey Dad – I Need a Woman
- Peach Pit – Black Licorice
- Ratatat – Cream on Chrome
- Flume – Sleepless
- Kaytranada – Chances
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
