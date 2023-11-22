Brunchtime: 2023-11-22

Written by on November 22, 2023

  1. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  2. Ocean Alley – Partner in Crime
  3. The Voidz – Leave it in My Dreams
  4. DZ Deathrays – Total Meltdown
  5. Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
  6. Royal Otis – Oysters in my Pocket
  7. Flight Facilities – Foreign Language
  8. Peggy Gou – I go
  9. Elje – Bout to lose it
  10. Dope Lemon – Kimosabe
  11. Sticky Fingers – If You Go
  12. TV Girl – Taking whats not yours
  13. Dazey and the Scouts – Wet
  14. Wet Leg – Wet Dream
  15. Dope Lemon – Home Soon
  16. Hers – Marcel
  17. Foster the People – SHC
  18. The Jungle Giants – Shes a Riot
  19. The Strokes – What ever happened
  20. The Backseat Lovers – Maple Syrup
  21. Ball Park Music – Its Nice to be Alive
  22. Satin Sun – Valencia
  23. The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  24. Bakar – Small town girl
  25. Hockey Dad – I Need a Woman
  26. Peach Pit – Black Licorice
  27. Ratatat – Cream on Chrome
  28. Flume – Sleepless
  29. Kaytranada – Chances
  30. The Tullamarines – I’m So
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-11-22

Current track

Title

Artist