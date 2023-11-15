Brunchtime: 2023-11-15

- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- spacey jane – good for you
- dominic fike – how much is weed
- sticky fingers – sleeping through the flood
- The Strokes – Welcome to Japan
- tame impala – the moment
- khruangbin – time (you and i)
- satin sun – sunshine
- royal otis – bull breed
- peach pit – shampoo bottles
- molly rocket – kiss you dead
- flight facilities – Foreign Language
- Fred again – Baby again…
- Folamour – These are just places to me now
- Groove Armada – Dont Give Up
- Bakar – 1st Time
- Guts – And the livin is easy
- TV Girl – Not allowed
- Marlin Kites – Another day
- Pinkpanteress – Nice to meet you
- groove armada – my friend
- Ocean Alley – Touch back down
- The Arctic Monkeys – Snap out of it
- The dainty morsels – nymphomaniac
- spiderbait – calypso
- foster the people – are you what you want to be
- PNAU – embrace
- Miami horror – sometimes
- the jungle giants – shes a riot
