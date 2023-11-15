Brunchtime: 2023-11-15

  1. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  2. spacey jane – good for you
  3. dominic fike – how much is weed
  4. sticky fingers – sleeping through the flood
  5. The Strokes – Welcome to Japan
  6. tame impala – the moment
  7. khruangbin – time (you and i)
  8. satin sun – sunshine
  9. royal otis – bull breed
  10. peach pit – shampoo bottles
  11. molly rocket – kiss you dead
  12. flight facilities – Foreign Language
  13. Fred again – Baby again…
  14. Folamour – These are just places to me now
  15. Groove Armada – Dont Give Up
  16. Bakar – 1st Time
  17. Guts – And the livin is easy
  18. TV Girl – Not allowed
  19. Marlin Kites – Another day
  20. Pinkpanteress – Nice to meet you
  21. groove armada – my friend
  22. Ocean Alley – Touch back down
  23. The Arctic Monkeys – Snap out of it
  24. The dainty morsels – nymphomaniac
  25. spiderbait – calypso
  26. foster the people – are you what you want to be
  27. PNAU – embrace
  28. Miami horror – sometimes
  29. the jungle giants – shes a riot
