Brunchtime: 2023-11-01

- Bad’m D – Every Night
- The Temptations – War
- Eric Bibb – Dear America
- ming. – optic
- OK EG – Oxygen Channel
- The Swanks – Ghost Train
- Burd Ellen – Death
- The Kindly Ravens – Bury Me Deep
- Doors in the Labyrinth – Christopher Lee is Dead (radio edit)
- Magnatech – Christopher Lee
- T Kid – Bad Kitty
- Jula de Palma – Piccolissima Serenata
- Natalia Beylis – A Visit to Yasmin
- Tcheep – Larmes de Croco
- Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
- Koop – Soul for Sahib
- Lapgan – Life is To Enjoy
- Fats Waller – This Joint is Jumpin’
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Junk Harmony – Billions
- Young Fathers – Rice
- Conny Frischauf – Schein Davon
- Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
- Cowboy Junkies – Witches
- Marcello – Do Well
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
- Djiva – Game of Love
- The Audreys – When The Flood Comes
- Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
Reader's opinions