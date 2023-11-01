Brunchtime: 2023-11-01

Written by on November 1, 2023

  1. Bad’m D – Every Night
  2. The Temptations – War
  3. Eric Bibb – Dear America
  4. ming. – optic
  5. OK EG – Oxygen Channel
  6. The Swanks – Ghost Train
  7. Burd Ellen – Death
  8. The Kindly Ravens – Bury Me Deep
  9. Doors in the Labyrinth – Christopher Lee is Dead (radio edit)
  10. Magnatech – Christopher Lee
  11. T Kid – Bad Kitty
  12. Jula de Palma – Piccolissima Serenata
  13. Natalia Beylis – A Visit to Yasmin
  14. Tcheep – Larmes de Croco
  15. Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
  16. Koop – Soul for Sahib
  17. Lapgan – Life is To Enjoy
  18. Fats Waller – This Joint is Jumpin’
  19. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  20. Junk Harmony – Billions
  21. Young Fathers – Rice
  22. Conny Frischauf – Schein Davon
  23. Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
  24. Cowboy Junkies – Witches
  25. Marcello – Do Well
  26. Workhorse – No Photographs
  27. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  28. Djiva – Game of Love
  29. The Audreys – When The Flood Comes
  30. Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!
  31. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-01

Current track

Title

Artist