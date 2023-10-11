Brunchtime: 2023-10-11

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Magnu – Heal 3TC
  3. The Magpie Swoop – Employee of the Month
  4. Immy Owusu – Flashback
  5. Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
  6. Nik Janev – On a Heater
  7. Valley Forge – Rage-Fear-Love
  8. Marcello – Tangents
  9. Francoiz Breut – La Certitude
  10. Plastic Section – Green Potatoes Part 2
  11. Samora Pinderhughes – Masculinity
  12. Radiohead – Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box
  13. Perunika Trio – Izgreyala E Mesechinka
  14. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
  15. Tereza Biezaite – Walking in the Air
  16. Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – Body of Water
  17. Aaron Pollock – Billy Lyons & Stack O’Lee
  18. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
  19. PAN4EZ – Honey Match
  20. Bobbie ‘Blue’ Bland – Fever
  21. O’o – Touche
  22. Haiku Hands – Fashion Art Model
  23. Dolphins of Venice – Frinkpost
  24. Wilson Tanner – My gull
  25. Birds39 – Forest
  26. Berd Shert – Billy’s Button
  27. Kolsch – 14
  28. Living Phantoms – Stripped
  29. Slowmango – Ginger
  30. The Sundays – Here’s Where The Story Ends
  31. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  32. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
