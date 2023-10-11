Brunchtime: 2023-10-11

- JDZZ – Intro
- Magnu – Heal 3TC
- The Magpie Swoop – Employee of the Month
- Immy Owusu – Flashback
- Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
- Nik Janev – On a Heater
- Valley Forge – Rage-Fear-Love
- Marcello – Tangents
- Francoiz Breut – La Certitude
- Plastic Section – Green Potatoes Part 2
- Samora Pinderhughes – Masculinity
- Radiohead – Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box
- Perunika Trio – Izgreyala E Mesechinka
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
- Tereza Biezaite – Walking in the Air
- Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – Body of Water
- Aaron Pollock – Billy Lyons & Stack O’Lee
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
- PAN4EZ – Honey Match
- Bobbie ‘Blue’ Bland – Fever
- O’o – Touche
- Haiku Hands – Fashion Art Model
- Dolphins of Venice – Frinkpost
- Wilson Tanner – My gull
- Birds39 – Forest
- Berd Shert – Billy’s Button
- Kolsch – 14
- Living Phantoms – Stripped
- Slowmango – Ginger
- The Sundays – Here’s Where The Story Ends
- Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
Reader's opinions