Brunchtime: 2023-09-13

September 13, 2023

  1. Tijuana Cartel – Middle Something
  2. Avalon Kane ft. Stu Patterson – Medusa
  3. Ming. – Strike
  4. James Blake ft RZA – Take a Fall For Me
  5. Four Tet – School
  6. Root Note Collective/Flamingosis – Gas Station Burrito
  7. San Ureshi – Samurai
  8. Tristan de Liege – Angel
  9. Sweet Honey in the Rock – Ella’s Song
  10. Placement – New Disease
  11. Gerry Mulligan – Little Girl Blue
  12. The KVB – Sympathy For The Devil
  13. Ennio Morricone – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
  14. Leah Senior – Graves
  15. Magnu – Heal 3TC
  16. Les Gitans Blancs – Johnny
  17. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  18. Baker Boy – Meditjin
  19. Tshegue – Muanapoto
  20. The Apples – Song 2 (Oi Vey)
  21. Mory Kante – Ye Ke Ye Ke (Yoshu Yoshu edit)
  22. LENI – Greenlights
  23. Alieysha – Falling For You
  24. Carla Lippis – Kiss The Stain
  25. Fthmiss – Orka
  26. Arooj Aftab – Diya Hai
  27. Puree – Otherhand
  28. Ella Ion – Fixated
  29. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
