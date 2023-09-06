Brunchtime: 2023-09-06

- Dean Forever – Could This Be OK?
- Nelson Dialect & Delicasteez – Maitri ft. Southpaw
- Ming. – Optic
- Thoma – Esplanade
- Coralie Clement – Indecise
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- La Fine Equip – Gulab Jamun
- Kofi Flexxx – Flowers in The Dark
- Donovan – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
- The Saxophones – Desert Flower
- The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
- Richie Allen & Pacific Surfers – Tidal Wave
- El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
- Petwo Evans – A Whisper
- Gratts – Jour de Fete
- Mr Untel – Jour de Fete
- Shaolin Afronauts – Sissoko
- Zhusing – Filial Endure Release
- Groove Armada – I See You Baby
- Ganimian – Oriental Jam
- Kudsi Erguner – Ulvi
- Coda – Giraffe Girl
- Julia Jacklin – Love, Try Not To Let Go
- Carla Lippis – Kiss The Stain
- Florigenix – Open, Winged Avatar
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Mus’ Ukumbulal’ Umuntu
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Slow Jam 1
- Yarweh – Yirimi Gundir
- The Freedom Collective – Country Rising Tjaabi
- The Empty Threats – $2
- Magnu – Heal 3TC
Reader's opinions