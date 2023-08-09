Brunchtime: 2023-08-09

August 9, 2023

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  3. Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming Home
  4. Orchestral Manoeuvres – Enola Gay
  5. Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
  6. Haiku Hands – Squat
  7. El Ray – Send in the Squat Team
  8. King Gizzard – Hot Water
  9. Shriekback – Lined Up
  10. Toothpicks – Palo Colorado
  11. Tiddas – Inanay
  12. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  13. mtxl9 – Soccer Ball Kick
  14. EndUser – Eastern Block
  15. Xeper – Carceres ex Novum
  16. Tell Mama – Honey
  17. Zhao Liang – Flames
  18. A Guy Called Gerald – Humanity ft. Louise Rhodes
  19. Vincent & Mr Green – Drug State
  20. Astrud Gilberto – Agua de Beber
  21. Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’
  22. Gabriels – Angels & Queens
  23. Kolsch – 14
  24. Kaspar Obskura – Bees Bats and Frogs
  25. Stef Mendesidis – Jupiter’s Doom
  26. Balaklava Blues – Swallow
  27. The Beatles – Come together
  28. Ella Ion – Red
  29. Four Tet – Twenty Three
  30. Key Grip – Family Law
