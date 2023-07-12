Brunchtime: 2023-07-12

July 12, 2023

  1. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  2. Sunflower Aquarium – Planet 4
  3. Oneohtrix Point Never – The Whether Channel
  4. Afrosideral – Mganga
  5. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  6. Ripple Effect Band – Walaya
  7. The Empty Threats – Interlude
  8. Greta Ziller – BONES
  9. Dean Forever – Could This Be OK?
  10. Monie Love – It’s A Shame
  11. Woxow feat. Awon – Can’t See Myself
  12. St Germain – Rose Rouge
  13. Marlena Shaw – Liberation Conversation
  14. Hidden Orchestra – Little Buddy Move
  15. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes
  16. Marc Rebillet – ID (Bardoq Edit)
  17. The Mynd Gardeners – Discotheque
  18. recidivist – Cars
  19. Gwenno – Anima
  20. Green Twins – Turnaround ft. Jeremy Bennett
  21. Faithless – Insomnia (Ghostt to Sleep Edit)
  22. The Spooky Men’s Chorale – Sweetest Kick
  23. Alana Jagt – Sarah
  24. Ty Segall – Saturday Part 2
  25. The Cruel Sea – The Right Time
  26. Zuco 103 – Q Baiano
  27. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Sugar Jar
