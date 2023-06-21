Brunchtime: 2023-06-21

Written by on June 21, 2023

  1. Alieysha – Falling For You
  2. Heilung – Noropu
  3. Ella Ion – Waiting
  4. Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)
  5. Blawan – You Can Build Me
  6. Sarah Blasko – I Awake
  7. Aimee Volkofsky – Blood Smoke and Dust
  8. Ben Howard – Diamonds
  9. Gila – Individualitat
  10. Nino Tempo & April Stevens – Land of 1000 Dances
  11. Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads
  12. Pikelet – Gameland
  13. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  14. SAULT – Why We Cry
  15. Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
  16. Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  17. Placement – New Disease
  18. Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
  19. Nina Simone – Gin House Blues
  20. Interpol – Passenger
  21. Joakim – Zumayyah (remix)
  22. King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizzard – Slow Jam 1
  23. Paris Green – Leaving Here
  24. Young Fathers – See How
  25. Northern Form – Azul
  26. Tristan de Liege – Rise
  27. Chet Faker – Love and Felling
  28. Chet Baker – The Touch of Your Lips
  29. Slowmango – Paradise International
