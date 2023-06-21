Brunchtime: 2023-06-21

- Alieysha – Falling For You
- Heilung – Noropu
- Ella Ion – Waiting
- Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)
- Blawan – You Can Build Me
- Sarah Blasko – I Awake
- Aimee Volkofsky – Blood Smoke and Dust
- Ben Howard – Diamonds
- Gila – Individualitat
- Nino Tempo & April Stevens – Land of 1000 Dances
- Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads
- Pikelet – Gameland
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- SAULT – Why We Cry
- Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
- Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- Placement – New Disease
- Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
- Nina Simone – Gin House Blues
- Interpol – Passenger
- Joakim – Zumayyah (remix)
- King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizzard – Slow Jam 1
- Paris Green – Leaving Here
- Young Fathers – See How
- Northern Form – Azul
- Tristan de Liege – Rise
- Chet Faker – Love and Felling
- Chet Baker – The Touch of Your Lips
- Slowmango – Paradise International
Reader's opinions