Brunchtime: 2023-06-14

  1. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  2. Petwo Evans – A Whisper
  3. Southpaw – Mesmerised
  4. Nuru Kane – Goree
  5. Coralie Clement – Indecise
  6. The Church – Antarctica
  7. Astrud Gilberto – So Nice (Summer Salsa)
  8. Bad’m D – Sol Racer
  9. VoiceROM – 93.7
  10. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  11. Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both of Us
  12. Tzusing – (Chinese)
  13. My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
  14. Placement – Disintegrate
  15. Fox – S-s-s-single Bed
  16. Jean du Voyage – Sensitive
  17. The Tijuana Brats – Karate Chop
  18. Anya Anastasia – Smog & Mirrors
  19. The Saxophones – Desert Flower
  20. Alana Jagt – Sarah
  21. Living Phantoms – Stripped
  22. Fthmiss ft Christie – Estuary
  23. Nina Simone – Work Song
  24. Low – Dancing and Fire
  25. Brijean – Ooh La La
  26. Babani Soundsystem – Touni Minwi
  27. Tom Waits – Diamonds on My Windshield
  28. Bad//Dreems – HOO HA!
  29. The Botanicals – Anybody’s Guess
  30. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
  31. Dengue Dengue Dengue – Amnative
