Brunchtime: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. Maisie – Overflow
  2. Dark Green Skeletons – Raisin Toast
  3. Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
  4. 5 Sided Cube – Lachie is Sight Reading
  5. Angharad Drake – My Happiness
  6. Shugorei – Boat Song
  7. Linden Pomeroy – Rose at the Fork
  8. Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
  9. Moderator – Ain’t Nobody Change Your Mind
  10. Specials vs Freeland – We Want Your Ska
  11. Sunflower Aquarium – Planet 4
  12. Bobby Blue Bland – Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of the City
  13. Tshugue – Muanopoto
  14. Alex Flood – U R THA 1
  15. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  16. The Waifs – The River (live)
  17. Kate Miller-Heidke – Words
  18. Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
  19. Moon Shine Gemini – Crade Me
  20. Tabou Combo – M’enrage
  21. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  22. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
  23. Sons Of Zoku – Sun Son
  24. Creme&Parfum – Si Chaud Si Froid
  25. My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
  26. Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
  27. Kiasmos – Swept
  28. The Kindly Ravens – Bury Me Deep
  29. Mel Torme – Comin’ Home Baby
