Brunchtime: 2023-06-07

- Maisie – Overflow
- Dark Green Skeletons – Raisin Toast
- Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
- 5 Sided Cube – Lachie is Sight Reading
- Angharad Drake – My Happiness
- Shugorei – Boat Song
- Linden Pomeroy – Rose at the Fork
- Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
- Moderator – Ain’t Nobody Change Your Mind
- Specials vs Freeland – We Want Your Ska
- Sunflower Aquarium – Planet 4
- Bobby Blue Bland – Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of the City
- Tshugue – Muanopoto
- Alex Flood – U R THA 1
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- The Waifs – The River (live)
- Kate Miller-Heidke – Words
- Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
- Moon Shine Gemini – Crade Me
- Tabou Combo – M’enrage
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
- Sons Of Zoku – Sun Son
- Creme&Parfum – Si Chaud Si Froid
- My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
- Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
- Kiasmos – Swept
- The Kindly Ravens – Bury Me Deep
- Mel Torme – Comin’ Home Baby
