Brunchtime: 2023-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2023

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. The Sundials – I’m Down
  3. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  4. Bad’m D – Sol Racer X
  5. Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
  6. Kutcha – Blind Joe’s Creek
  7. Emily Warramara – Yaka Yelyukwa
  8. Laura Mvula – Green Garden
  9. Cisco Swank – All The Same
  10. DJ Shadow – Numbers Song
  11. Tshegue – Muanopoto
  12. Inkswel – Nebula
  13. T-Bone Walker – Call It Stormy Monday But Tuesday Is Just As Bad
  14. The Caretaker – Loss of Want
  15. Sheila Chandra – Ever So Lonely
  16. Kolsch – 14
  17. U2 – Lemon
  18. The Durutti Column – Requiem
  19. Anya Anastasia – Dissenter
  20. Jean du Voyage – Remembering ft Anais
  21. Ben Marc – Way We Are
  22. Lapgan – Duniya Kya Hai
  23. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  24. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  25. Snazzback – Around the Corner
  26. The Spooky Men’s Chorale – We Are Not A Men’s Group
  27. Fthmiss – Orka
  28. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  29. Cocteau Twins – Blue Bell Knoll
  30. Jake Amy – Squeeze
  31. Close Counters – Written in the Stars
  32. Birdz – Place of Dreams
  33. Burnside Mums – Drive Out of Town
