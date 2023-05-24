Brunchtime: 2023-05-24

- JDZZ – Intro
- The Smiths – How Soon is Now?
- The Sundials – Sunday
- Velvet Void – This Time
- Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (radio edit)
- Crackazat – Demucha
- Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
- Dead Can Dance – Bird
- Boztown – Bolivian Rhapsody
- Jen Cloher – Regional Echo (Seja Remix)
- Take Your Time – Sleep In
- Critical Mass – Crispy Hainan Style
- Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
- The Caretaker – Empty Beyond Beyond Beyond
- Nina Simone – I think It’s Going to Rain Today
- Thom Yorke – Twist
- Ana Roxanne – Camille
- Maisie – Overflow
- Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
- Drugdealer – Pictures of You (ft. Kate Bollinger)
- Regurgitator – Unit
- Natalia Beylis – New Potatoes
- Widowspeak – The Dream
- Gorillaz – Simplicity ft. Joan as Policewoman
- Boni Gnahore – Moissale
- Portishead – Cowboys
- Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
Reader's opinions