Brunchtime: 2023-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2023

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. The Smiths – How Soon is Now?
  3. The Sundials – Sunday
  4. Velvet Void – This Time
  5. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  6. Alexander Flood – Berlin (radio edit)
  7. Crackazat – Demucha
  8. Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
  9. Dead Can Dance – Bird
  10. Boztown – Bolivian Rhapsody
  11. Jen Cloher – Regional Echo (Seja Remix)
  12. Take Your Time – Sleep In
  13. Critical Mass – Crispy Hainan Style
  14. Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
  15. The Caretaker – Empty Beyond Beyond Beyond
  16. Nina Simone – I think It’s Going to Rain Today
  17. Thom Yorke – Twist
  18. Ana Roxanne – Camille
  19. Maisie – Overflow
  20. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  21. Drugdealer – Pictures of You (ft. Kate Bollinger)
  22. Regurgitator – Unit
  23. Natalia Beylis – New Potatoes
  24. Widowspeak – The Dream
  25. Gorillaz – Simplicity ft. Joan as Policewoman
  26. Boni Gnahore – Moissale
  27. Portishead – Cowboys
  28. Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
