Brunchtime: 2023-04-26

- Pool toy – Festival State
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Little Cloud – Some Rain Must Fall
- O’o – Touche
- Isabel Rumble – Tenderly
- Liquid Time – Chardonnay
- The Empty Threats – $2
- Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
- Ben Marc – Way We Are
- JDZZ – Police State
- Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines
- My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
- Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Mark Ronson ft. YEBBA – Knock Knock Knock
- Mint Royale – Blue Song
- Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
- Kognitif – Just Another Day
- Milkweed – Weazel Bones
- VoiceROM ft. The Three Seas – Tagore
- Alai K – Mudzini
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – The Passenger
- William Shatner – Walking on the Moon
- Brijean – Nostalgia
- Jade Imagine – Big Old House
- Placement – Disintegrate
- Gin – These Roses
- Prodikal-1 (E) – Cruzin’
- Waifs – 6000 Miles
- Takamu – Gestalt
- The Hottentots – Zefinha
Reader's opinions