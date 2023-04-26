Brunchtime: 2023-04-26

April 26, 2023

  1. Pool toy – Festival State
  2. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  3. Little Cloud – Some Rain Must Fall
  4. O’o – Touche
  5. Isabel Rumble – Tenderly
  6. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  7. The Empty Threats – $2
  8. Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
  9. Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
  10. Ben Marc – Way We Are
  11. JDZZ – Police State
  12. Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines
  13. My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
  14. Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
  15. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  16. Mark Ronson ft. YEBBA – Knock Knock Knock
  17. Mint Royale – Blue Song
  18. Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
  19. Kognitif – Just Another Day
  20. Milkweed – Weazel Bones
  21. VoiceROM ft. The Three Seas – Tagore
  22. Alai K – Mudzini
  23. Siouxsie & The Banshees – The Passenger
  24. William Shatner – Walking on the Moon
  25. Brijean – Nostalgia
  26. Jade Imagine – Big Old House
  27. Placement – Disintegrate
  28. Gin – These Roses
  29. Prodikal-1 (E) – Cruzin’
  30. Waifs – 6000 Miles
  31. Takamu – Gestalt
  32. The Hottentots – Zefinha
