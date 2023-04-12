Brunchtime: 2023-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2023

  1. oceanique – anything at all
  2. Workhorse – Darkness
  3. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  4. GLVES – Legacy
  5. Royksopp ft. Karen Harding – Unity
  6. Ela Minus & DJ Python – Abril Lluvias Mil
  7. Peter Gabriel – Here Comes the Flood
  8. Khruangbin – Right
  9. Arctic Monkeys – I Wanna Be Yours
  10. Xylouris White – Latin White
  11. Sessa – Panic in Detroit
  12. Bonobo – Eyesdown
  13. Aphir – Airlock
  14. Travis Cook – Hell-2022
  15. batman/various – The Riddler
  16. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
  17. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
  18. The 745 – Goth Lock
  19. Kristin Hersh – Ghosts
  20. Hatchie – Nosedive
  21. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  22. Living Phantoms – Stripped
  23. Depeche Mode – My Cosmos is Mine
  24. Nigel Wearne – A Moment Too Soon
  25. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  26. Isabel Rumble – Ghosts
  27. Air – Alone in Kyoto
  28. Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
  29. Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – First Time Really Feeling
