Brunchtime: 2023-03-01

- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- No Oil Paintings – Rise
- Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
- Close Counters – GET DOWN (extended mix)
- Emma Volard – Radiate
- Tricky – Black Steel
- Ben Marc – Give Me Time
- WX – The Lurk
- Purelink ft. Gi Gi – Slow and Steady Rush
- Ash Grunwald – Going Out West
- Low – More
- Fatoumata Diawara – Nterini
- Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
- Karya – Kobe
- Young Fathers – Fee Fi Fo Fum
- Julia Jacklin – Love, Try Not To Let Go
- Ephemerons – Downstream
- VoiceROM – 93.7
- Moderator – Zombie Girl
- Northern Form – Azul
- Klaude – Your Talk
- Summer Flake – Ordinary
- The Lawries – Sailboats
- Local Man – So They Say
- Dick Dale & his Del-Tones – Misirlou
- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – This Monin’
- Tanuki Band – Needed
- Alai K – Ee Mola
