Blues Power: 2025-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2025

  1. Monika Nordli – Designated driver
  2. Nathan James – I Don’t Know it
  3. Miss Freddye – Freight Train Blues
  4. Precious Bryant – Someday Baby
  5. Terry Hanck – Pins and Needles
  6. Crystal Shawanda – I Gave Up Everything for You, ‘Cept the Blues
  7. Hans Theessink – Love You Baby
  8. Tim Gartland – Alone times
  9. Carolyn Wonderland – I Ain’t Going Back
  10. Big Dave & the Dutchmen – So Sweet
  11. Hussy Hicks – Fool on the Hill
  12. Jon Cleary – Boneyard
  13. Chris Cain – Material Girl Blues
  14. Sonny Boy Williamson – I Don’t Know
  15. Linsey Alexander – Raffle Ticket
  16. Southern Avenue – Rum Boogie
  17. Craig Atkins – Movin’ On
  18. Ally Venable – Maybe Some Day
  19. Jad Tariq – Flapjack
  20. Tad Robinson – Keep Your Heart Open for Love
  21. Richard Ashby – The Super Song
