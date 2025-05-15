Blues Power: 2025-05-15

- Monika Nordli – Designated driver
- Nathan James – I Don’t Know it
- Miss Freddye – Freight Train Blues
- Precious Bryant – Someday Baby
- Terry Hanck – Pins and Needles
- Crystal Shawanda – I Gave Up Everything for You, ‘Cept the Blues
- Hans Theessink – Love You Baby
- Tim Gartland – Alone times
- Carolyn Wonderland – I Ain’t Going Back
- Big Dave & the Dutchmen – So Sweet
- Hussy Hicks – Fool on the Hill
- Jon Cleary – Boneyard
- Chris Cain – Material Girl Blues
- Sonny Boy Williamson – I Don’t Know
- Linsey Alexander – Raffle Ticket
- Southern Avenue – Rum Boogie
- Craig Atkins – Movin’ On
- Ally Venable – Maybe Some Day
- Jad Tariq – Flapjack
- Tad Robinson – Keep Your Heart Open for Love
- Richard Ashby – The Super Song
Reader's opinions