Blues Power: 2025-04-03

- 63 Deluxe – Right Back Where You Belong
- Otis Taylor – Hey Joe
- Geoff Achison – End Of The Line
- Johnny “Guitar” Watson – The Eagle Is Back )
- The Love Dogs – Took The Wrong Road
- Andrew Duncanson Feat. Michael Peloquin – California Trap
- Southern Hospitality – Boogie With Jesus
- The Honey Badgers – I Don’t Mind
- The Honey Badgers – Since You’ve Been Mine
- The Honey Badgers – Mean Old Girl
- The Honey Badgers – Don’t Touch
- B.B. King – Watch Yourself
- Denny Freeman – Cat Fight
- Mark Knopfler – Don’t Forget Your Hat
- Amy Ryan Band – Outta My Life
- Charlie Bedford – (The Out Of Town) Laundromat Blues
- Joe Louis Walker – Don’t Play Games Reimagined
- Popa Chubby – The Stumble (feat. Albert Castiglia)
