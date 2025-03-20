Blues Power: 2025-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2025

  1. Steve Tallis – Bajo Blues
  2. Magic Slim & The Teardrops – I’m A Bluesman
  3. Joe Hill Louis – Tiger Man
  4. Jerry “Boogie” McCain – That’s What They Want
  5. John Lee “Sonny Boy” Williamson – Alcohol Blues
  6. ZZ Ward – Sinner’s Prayer
  7. Struggle Buggy – Keep It Clean
  8. Daddy Mack Blues Band – Mississippi Woman
  9. One More Mile – The Same Problems
  10. Muireann Bradley – When The Levee Breaks
  11. Roomful of Blues – We Can’t Make It
  12. Nikko & Snooks – I’ve been Loving You Too Long
  13. Jimmy Reed – Roll & Rhumba
  14. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Friends (With Lonnie Mack) – Oreo Cookie Blues
  15. Chris Wilson – She’s Tough
  16. Dan T. with The Crew – Hey Babe
  17. Robbert Duijf – Tired of Being Good
  18. Guitar Slim – You Give Me Nothing But The Blues
  19. Jody Williams – You May
  20. Ron Levy – Knee Squeeze
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2025-03-20

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2025-03-20

Current track

Title

Artist