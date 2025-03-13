Blues Power: 2025-03-13

March 13, 2025

  1. Taj Mahal & Mindy Canter – I’m Too Young To Be This Old
  2. The Boogie Kings – Shake That Boogie
  3. Omar & The Howlers – Lee Anne
  4. Big Creek Slim – Don’t Feed the Devil on my Shoulder
  5. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 Of Those Days
  6. Bob Corritore And Friends – Say Baby Say
  7. Robert Connely Farr – Mississippi Mud
  8. Joakim Tinderholt & His Band – Hillbilly Blues
  9. Stefan Hillesheim Band – You’re My Family
  10. Alex Schultz – Rhumba & Orange
  11. J.J. Cale & Eric Clapton – Last Will And Testament
  12. James Harman – Lucky Dog
  13. Ping Rose – Salty
  14. Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy – Bad Choices Make Good Stories
  15. Fabrizio Poggi – Walk On
  16. Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin – Friday Blues
  17. Little Freddie King – Pocket Full of Money
  18. Zevon Lee – Sweet Cup
  19. Giles Robson & John Primer – Last Night
