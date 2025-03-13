Blues Power: 2025-03-13

- Taj Mahal & Mindy Canter – I’m Too Young To Be This Old
- The Boogie Kings – Shake That Boogie
- Omar & The Howlers – Lee Anne
- Big Creek Slim – Don’t Feed the Devil on my Shoulder
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 Of Those Days
- Bob Corritore And Friends – Say Baby Say
- Robert Connely Farr – Mississippi Mud
- Joakim Tinderholt & His Band – Hillbilly Blues
- Stefan Hillesheim Band – You’re My Family
- Alex Schultz – Rhumba & Orange
- J.J. Cale & Eric Clapton – Last Will And Testament
- James Harman – Lucky Dog
- Ping Rose – Salty
- Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy – Bad Choices Make Good Stories
- Fabrizio Poggi – Walk On
- Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin – Friday Blues
- Little Freddie King – Pocket Full of Money
- Zevon Lee – Sweet Cup
- Giles Robson & John Primer – Last Night
Reader's opinions